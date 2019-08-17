VAN CLEAVE — A fire Friday morning left a storage building standing but badly damaged and nearly spread to an adjacent home before being extinguished.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said the blaze was reported by neighbors at about 7:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Bethel Road near the Van Cleave community northeast of Murray. Upon arriving, he said firefighters encountered a building with flames rising from multiple areas.
The flames were large enough, Morgan said, to melt some of the skin on the corner of a nearby mobile home. Firefighters were able to put water hoses on that area and prevent further damage.
He said firefighters eventually were able to extinguish the flames from the original fire of the storage building, but he said the contents inside were left blackened.
“From what we were told, the building being used for storage was a small house at one time,” Morgan said, adding that the mobile home was not the only other piece of property damaged. “There was also a pickup truck parked close to the mobile home and it had a door handle melted on it, but the homeowner was able to get it moved before too much damage could be done there.
“We nearly lost a mobile home and a truck with this fire.”
Morgan said no one was home at the time of the blaze. However, he said the homeowner, who had gone to work, was able to come back after learning of the fire and move the truck.
In talking to the homeowner, Morgan said it appears that a fire pit that was used Thursday night is probably the source of the fire. He said the pit appears to have continued smoldering overnight and embers fell onto grass, which had become dry in the past few weeks. That apparently ignited the grass and started the fire from the outside, Morgan said.
“And that matches what neighbors are telling us, when it comes to the point where they first noticed the fire,” he said. “I know we have had a lot of rain this year, but it doesn’t take any time at all for grass to dry out and that’s how you can have something like this happen.”
Morgan said no injuries were reported. He also said this fire was well-attended by CCFR personnel, with 18 to 20 firefighters responding with seven units.
“I was actually surprised by that,” he said. “When you have a structure fire call at this time of the day, you worry because it’s at a transition time. Many people are coming home from work, while others are heading to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.