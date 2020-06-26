LYNN GROVE — Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said that Tuesday’s fire that destroyed most of a hemp storage facility near Lynn Grove is one where he and his firefighters were taking notes.
He said the blaze at the Am Hemp Kentucky facility at Workman Farms was the first one he believes has occurred in Calloway County involving hemp since the crop began returning to local fields in the mid-2010s. And he said much has been learned about how hemp behaves when it burns.
“It burns, but it doesn’t burn big,” he said Thursday, one day after he and a few other CCFR personnel returned to the site about two miles southwest of Lynn Grove. “Yeah, we went back (Wednesday afternoon) at about 4-ish because some people were saying that it was flaming out of the building and we needed to do something It was not flaming out of the building.
“There’s still lots of smoke, but it was just small flames, maybe six or eight inches. The hemp itself is continuing to burn, but not the building, and I’d say the hemp is probably going to burn for another week or so. I could tell it had burned down some, but not much at all. It’s kind of like burning wet leaves.
“Farmers that use sawdust know what I’m talking about.”
CCFR responded to the scene at about 6 a.m. Tuesday and stayed there until about 4:30 p.m. At that time, Morgan had said it had been determined that the best thing was to let the fire exhaust itself, which. at that time, he knew would take a long time. The hemp involved in this fire was stored in two ways, baled in large rolls of up to a ton each, of which Morgan estimated there were about 800 in all, or its oil in large barrels.
Morgan said a huge effort of both firefighters and neighboring farmers helped save between 100 and 150 of the bales.
However, since Tuesday’s fire, Morgan said he has learned more about this plant and how it could behave if it interacts with flames.
“There’s another place (in Calloway County) that uses bales, but these are more dry and I’ve been told these would burn much faster, maybe in like 15 minutes,” he said. “If it was laying loose on the ground, the people I talked to said it would be like throwing a match on gas. It wouldn’t take anything at all to burn it quickly.
“The stuff we were dealing with the other day was more ground up, so it’s going to burn slower. I do know one thing, we don’t want anymore of these. These are tough to fight.”
Should CCFR be faced with this, though, Tuesday proved something else and that is CCFR can receive additional help in fighting it. Morgan said a pair of Graves County departments, Farmington and Cuba, provided needed backup that kept most of the firefighters on the scene fresh. Morgan made the call for mutual aid after he noticed his people starting to show wear and tear after about four hours on the scene.
In all, Morgan said 52 firefighters were involved with Tuesday’s blaze.
“Any communities that join us, we have agreements with where it can go either way … we can go assist them or they can come assist us, if we have the equipment and manpower available,” he said, adding that this arrangement is overseen by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
“But we can make up our own policies too. What we do is write up an agreement and, each time we hear that there’s a head change, with a chief or whatever, we rewrite our agreement with the department that’s had that change.”
Morgan said Cuba was one of the first departments he asked because there’s a connection between that department and CCFR.
“We sold them one truck awhile back and actually gave them one and that kind of thing helps at a time like this. We’re still getting benefits from that equipment,” he said of how Cuba responded with four trucks, including the ones that used to belong to CCFR.
“Farmington found what was going on and we had guys calling saying they were available, so we were glad to have them come over as well. And to be honest, and it’s on me as the chief, but I didn’t even think about Sedalia (another Graves County community), which is actually closer than both of them to here. We’re used to be a county-wide department and not having to keep up with a number of individual departments, so you sometimes forget about who all could be available.”
