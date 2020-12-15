CALLOWAY COUNTY — Calloway County FIre-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said a house fire early Monday morning left the structure’s occupant seeking another place to call home.
Morgan said CCFR was called to a residence on Hico Road, about 11 miles east of Murray, at about 2:45 Monday morning and found half of an 1,800-square-foot, single-story house on fire. He said firefighters did manage to keep half of the house standing, but the other half was damaged to the point that the roof almost collapsed to the ground.
“When you don’t have access to water at the site and you have to make several trips, it gets a little tough to keep water on it the whole time, so we had to battle that some, but we did a good job I think,” Morgan said of how the property did not have a hydrant, meaning trucks had to continuously leave the scene and reload water supplies.
“The half of the house where the fire was concentrated, we weren’t able to do too much, but the part that had no fire, we kept it out for the most part. In fact, we have made it where he can salvage some stuff out of that.”
Morgan also said another positive that emerged is that firefighters managed to keep a pair of vehicles that were parked close to the burning house from being damaged.
Morgan said the lone occupant of the house noticed smoke and called 911. Morgan said that it is not known if the man had been asleep.
“Thankfully, he (was able to make the call). When dispatch called us out, they said that they could notice him coughing on the phone,” he said.
Personnel with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service responded to the scene, which is standard procedure for all calls where an actual fire is confirmed. Morgan said ambulance technicians did examine the man at the scene and he later left with family members.
Morgan said that the fire originated in the area where the house’s kitchen and living room join. He said no official cause was determined but, in talking to the man, he said it was learned that the house was experiencing issues in the last few weeks with its electrical system.
“And it was an older house, so you can imagine the wiring was probably getting worn out,” he said, adding that the American Red Cross was contacted once the fire began being brought under control after about an hour. He said firefighters remained on the scene until about 6:10 a.m.
Morgan said CCFR had three trucks on the scene within 14 minutes of being dispatched, which he said was pretty quick for that time of day, as well as the rural location. in the end, nine trucks and between 20 and 25 firefighters were involved in fighting this fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.