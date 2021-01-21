MURRAY — It has been a tough week for Calloway County Fire-Rescue and its longtime chief, Tommy Morgan.
On Monday, the volunteer department learned of the death of one of its leaders, longtime member Timmy Manning, at the age of 53. Manning had been a captain for several years and the fact that he had taken his duties so seriously with CCFR meant the department had lost a key member.
For Morgan, though, this has been especially painful. In December, he and the other assistant chiefs had met to discuss things that needed to be handled at the turn of the new year and one of those was something he said everyone not only supported, but was particularly excited to see happen.
Manning was being promoted to assistant chief. But thanks to an illness the world has come to know as COVID-19, Manning, a 30-year veteran of the department, never had the chance to serve in that capacity, nor wear the white helmet emblazoned with his unit number 22.
“When I joined here, he was actually a deputy chief then,” Morgan said Wednesday morning as he sat in his office at CCFR Station No. 1 in Murray. Manning’s white helmet was sitting on his desk.
“With every chief that comes through, things change and I hadn’t had a deputy chief and the department had not had one for a while. We moved him up and it was one of those things where I wanted to start the new year off with a fresh start and have everything new, so we were going to wait until the new year to do that for him, and we had other people being promoted also.
“You’ve heard the old saying to never put off what you should be doing until tomorrow? This is one of those things. I never got to tell him. I mean, he worked his tail off for this. He earned the position. But he’s going to officially go out as an assistant chief. The only thing is he never got to act as assistant chief for me at a call.”
Morgan said he believes Manning was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec.14, meaning he was scheduled to remain in self-isolation for 14 days. He said he constantly stayed in contact wth Manning by phone calls or text messages and said that, for the first week, his symptoms were quite mild.
He said Manning was counting the days for the quarantine to end because it meant he could return to what he loved, going to either Station 1 or Station 6 near his home in the Lynn Grove area, and performing whatever duties were required.
“If he was off work (at the Saputo plant in Murray, where he served as a maintenance technician), he was at this fire department by 7 or 7:30 every morning. It was just like a job to him,” Morgan said. “This place was his. I’ve explained to some (other members) that he was kind of like a mama grizzly bear with his cubs. This department was his cubs, and if you poked at them, you saw a whole different side of Timmy Manning.
“If you wanted to get him riled up, that was the thing. You start poking at our members and saying stuff, that’d do it.”
Four days before the end of the quarantine, though, something began to go wrong. Morgan said the last time he talked to Manning was Jan. 4.
“It still doesn’t seem real,” the chief said, pondering how the department will try to fill the shoes of someone who put so much time into fire work. “Me and (assistant chief Zack Stewart) were talking about it just the other evening. How are we going to find someone who would do the multiple things he did and put the time in? That’s going to be hard.
“He didn’t care about fishing or hunting or golfing. This was that for him. This is where he had to be. He and his family would take vacations every now and then, but if he wasn’t gone on vacation, he was here and it didn’t matter if it was Saturday, Sunday, Monday - the day didn’t matter. He was down here doing something.”
Of all the duties Manning had with CCFR, though, Morgan said recruiting new members and watching them develop into full-time firefighters was his passion. As a captain, Manning was the main recruiter for the department.
“He was big on putting out all of the signs you see saying we’re needing firefighters. He loved going out to Murray State or going to the high schools or going to events around town trying to draw in new members, and he made the connection with a lot of the younger ones we have now,” Morgan said. “He loved to sit out here and talk to kids and get them interested in this because, as he always said, ‘that’s the future of this department,’ and it is.”
“His actions in the past proved that he should be assistant chief,” said Capt. Mike Holt, who said Manning was a family member. “We’re cousins by marriage and the thing I’ll remember most about him is that he wanted to work with everyone who was down here.
“And he would do everything he could to get them through the process of becoming a firefighter.”
Manning’s track record with CCFR is why Morgan said the department is hoping the community will honor him Saturday. He said the 11 a.m. funeral at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home will be a “firefighter’s funeral,” complete with the playing of bagpipes, a large procession of fire trucks, some of which could come from neighboring communities, as well as the playing of “Taps” and a bell ringing at Salem Cemetery near Lynn Grove. Manning’s casket will also be carried from Murray on the back of CCFR Pumper No. 6, which is stationed at Lynn Grove.
COVID-19 restrictions will prevent a large crowd from attending the funeral itself. However, Morgan said he believes Manning would be honored if motorists along the procession route would pull their vehicles over, as well as for residence, particularly along KY 94 West and Coopertown Road, to step onto their front porches and observe the parade of vehicles.
“That’s why we’re trying to get the word out about this because it is important for this community,” he said. “Whatever people want to do, I think the family would appreciate it and so would he.
“We’ve had a lot of young firefighters coming up to us (since learning of Manning’s death) and asking about what they can do. They really want to do something, but there’s not a lot they can do, so we need others to support us on this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.