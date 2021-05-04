CALLOWAY COUNTY — No one was injured Tuesday afternoon when a semi tractor trailer suddenly burst into flames in eastern Calloway County.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said units were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to KY 80 East near the intersection of Hico Road after receiving a report that a truck was on fire. When firefighters arrived, he said they found a semi rig engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.
“From what I understand, the truck was carrying 1,000 tires and, if you can believe it, the truck blew one of its own tires and that’s how the fire started,” Morgan said. “We were able to keep half of the tires in the trailer from burning.”
Morgan said the highway had to be closed to all traffic in that area because the offload process of the surviving cargo was very extensive. He said he expected traffic to remain closed in that area well into the remainder of Tuesday night.
