MURRAY — Do not expect to see the first-ever actual ladder truck that Calloway County Fire-Rescue has had in its fleet to be seen very often.
In fact, Chief Tommy Morgan said it is not being considered a “front-line” vehicle that will go on every call. However, the truck that features a 65-foot ladder with a 1,500-gallon-per-minute nozzle will be deployed, he said, should the situation call for it.
And there are several occasions that could happen.
“We can take it to tobacco barns, the buildings in Hazel (some two or three stories tall), support the city (of Murray, which has happened once), churches in the county,” Morgan said.
Technically, the truck is classified as a telesquirt, meaning its main role is sending a nozzle skyward to provide a way of blasting water onto a blaze in situations where conventional pumper trucks cannot access the flames. This truck — a 1993 Pierce — served the Louisville suburb of Okolona for several years before it became available a few months ago.
That is when Okolona purchased a new truck, one called a quint that is capable of sending a ladder attached with a water nozzle as high as 105 feet. That made Okolona’s Telesquirt 8053 unit available for purchase, and it was well timed for CCFR, who had to retire its first telesquirt unit it had purchased about seven years earlier and marked the first aerial firefighting vehicle for CCFR.
It did not have a ladder, unlike the Okolona vehicle.
“If you remember, we had a hemp barn fire (west of Lynn Grove) a little over a year ago and we melted the pump on it,” said Morgan of the truck that came from Laurel Springs, New Jersey. “It was an old model (1986, to be exact), so we were able to collect insurance on it. Then, we turned around and happened to find this one on the internet. Actually, an email was sent to me, so I had (Assistant Chief) Zach Stewart talk to (Okolona) and had him relay me all of the information that came from Okolona.
“They had bought the truck new and owned it all of its life, but had just ordered a new one to replace it. That’s why it had come up for sale.”
And Morgan said CCFR appears to have emerged with a needed truck for a reasonable price.
“We got $30,000 out of our old truck and we were able to buy this one with insurance for $25,000,” he said. “That’s the name of the game … being able to save money and upgrade your equipment.”
Morgan said there is one issue. Where the New Jersey truck had only a telescopic arm for spraying water, the Okolona truck possesses an actual ladder on top of it. Most of CCFR’s pumper units, which are the first-line trucks for most fire calls, do carry ladders that can reach as high as 35 feet.
The advantage to the Okolona truck is that its ladder does not have to be manually placed by firefighters and the nozzle does not have to be controlled by someone riding into the air with the ladder.
“I’’ll be honest, we didn’t really buy it for the ladder. We bought it for defensive stuff that saves manpower and strictly allows us to put a lot of water on something quick,” Morgan said, using tobacco barn fires as an example. “We’ve got a lot of tobacco barns in this county, but now we have some that are being built right beside each other. Well, when those things go up, they get really hot and this truck is ideal for something like that where we can pull up, extend it, put water on it and the guys don’t have to be in danger.
“We also didn’t have to spend, say, half a million dollars, on something like this. Heck, it could be a million, I really don’t know.”
