MURRAY — An event set for Friday night in Murray is one organizers are hoping goes down as a watershed moment for the community’s Special Olympics program.
The inaugural Behind the Mask Gala is aiming to become a major fundraiser for the organization that provides competitive athletic opportunities for intellectually challenged children and adults. Designed as a masquerade ball, the event is set for 6 p.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel.
Largely under the radar up until now, it has been in the works for about a year-and-a-half, and was inspired when its main organizer felt called to act after reading a story in the Ledger & Times in April 2018 of how the annual Special Olympics Gala, which is similar to a prom, was having financial difficulties.
That organizer is Murray’s Trey Morris, who knows about climbing a mountain. This summer, after trying for several years, he achieved his dream of being named the international champion of the National Association of Auctioneers. Now, still basking in that accomplishment, he wants to see to it that a cause close to his heart gets its chance in the sun.
“I walked into my wife’s work and, on the counter, was this paper and it was sitting there just like it was waiting for me to read,” Morris said this week, displaying the copy of the April 6, 2018, story about the gala’s financial issues that he still has in his office. “I read the part where (Murray-Calloway County Rockets Coordinator Laura Miller) said that they were growing, but the money (from numerous causes, including the annual Polar Plunge in Marshall County) wasn’t keeping up with their needs.
“As soon as I read that line, I said, ‘I’ve got to get involved.’”
Get involved, Morris did. Soon, he was calling Miller to begin talks of organizing a mega-event with the goal of raising enough funds in one setting to satisfy all of the Rockets program’s expenses for a year. Morris also had reason for his urgency, as he has a direct connection to Special Olympics in the form of his niece, Madi Garland, a Rockets athlete.
Mother Ashley Duncan and stepmother Erin Garland are the co-committee chairs.
“It literally brings a family together. Every meeting, those two are sitting across the table from one another so that little girl can get her hair done, get her makeup done (for the annual gala, now on firm financial ground),” Morris said. “She also can put her uniform on twice a year (usually for cheerleading). Think about that! Some of these kids get to stay in a hotel for only that one competition, on that one day. They think it’s vacation. It’s everything to them.
“That story talked about 360 athletes and family members went to a state event that year. This after the program had started out with, like, one. Obviously, you want funding to keep up with that. The kids in Special Olympics deserve the same chance as anybody else.”
Miller said this week that she is very pleased to see this event take shape the way it has.
“We’ve gotten some people involved on the committee for this that have never been involved with Special Olympics before,” she said, “so it’s given our coaches and volunteers a little bit of a break from having to be involved in our normal fundraisers, and that was one thing I liked about this event. We didn’t have to ask for anything more from our coaches and volunteers. They give so much of their time and give so much to our athletes and I didn’t want to give them one more thing to do.
“We’re kind of reaching a whole different demographic of our community that probably hasn’t had much experience with Special Olympics before.”
Among those who have become more educated on Special Olympics through involvement with this event is Jeremy Blackford of Murray. He joined the committee after being invited by Morris, a friend of his for several years.
“It made me think, ‘I’ve got two little boys. One is 1 year old, the other is 3 years old, and I take for granted that I can just go sign them up for tee ball or soccer or anything,’” Blackford said. “Every month, there’s something in this town that I can sign them up for. But I’m hearing about everything Special Olympics entails and what that does for these athletes and what is being made available to them.
“I was like, I’m doing anything I can do to help out with that. That is something that is needed and if there’s more need and more athletes, then there should be money available for that. If there’s an increase, they shouldn’t have to feel bad about adding more athletes. They should bring them all on.”
Morris said Independence Bank is what is being billed as the “diamond sponsor” of the event that will include a sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions (featuring Morris, of course) and other activities. What is particularly exciting for Morris is that Friday’s event is pretty much a sellout already.
“We have already outgrown this venue, in our first year,” he said, adding that this night will be more about the contributors being educated, as opposed to the athletes being on display. “We are doing it for the kids, but you’re not going to see too many of them. You’re going to see the business owners, the people with deep pockets, you’re going to see the people who want to see a change for this program and we’re going to be putting that money right back into everything else they’re doing.”
