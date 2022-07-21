FANCY FARM – The 142nd annual Fancy Farm Picnic is less than three weeks away, and its political speaking chair said only a few invited officials have not yet confirmed.
The picnic is held in the Graves County community the first Saturday in August and is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Church. According to the church’s website, the event started as a small church picnic, but by the early 1900s, it had become a must-stop event for politicians wanting to campaign among the crowds. The political speaking – which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the church’s pavilion – gets attention from media all over the state and even at the national level. While the pavilion is always packed with spectators, many attendees go to the picnic simply to play bingo, eat the delicious, lovingly prepared smoked pulled pork and mutton or to enter raffles.
The following speakers have so far been confirmed: State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray); State Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield); 1st District U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-Tompkinsville); Charles Booker, a former state representative and current Democratic Party nominee for the U.S. Senate; Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball. Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Rep. Savannah Maddox (R-Dry Ridge), who are each running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2023, have also confirmed.
The picnic’s political speaking chair, Steven Elder, said Democrats Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Republican U.S. senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul have been invited but have not yet confirmed. Booker is challenging Paul, who is running for re-election this fall for what would be his third term in the Senate.
“Short of having to stay in Washington like they did last year with the infrastructure bill, I highly suspect that (McConnell and Paul) will come, but I can’t confirm their attendance just yet,” Elder said. “It’s going to be a full year, and it’s going to be a great year going into (the 2022 midterm elections). Certainly the big key race for this year is the Senate race between Charles Booker and Sen. Rand Paul. Hopefully, we’ll have a good turnout on both sides.
“Last year was kind of a different year, just coming out of COVID, so I expect a (year fully) back. I’m still waiting on confirmation from the governor. I think this provides him an excellent opportunity to kind of deliver the message that he has been giving over the past (few months) about trying to keep people safe, and also the tornado relief. I do think he’s done a great job with the relief efforts in western Kentucky right here in Graves County. He could do somewhat of a victory lap in some ways just because he’s done a good job of communicating and raising dollars and funds for the relief effort, so hopefully he’ll confirm soon and be able to share that message.”
This year’s master of ceremonies will be State. Rep. and Speaker of the House David Osborne (R-Prospect).
“We kind of rotate between a Democrat and a Republican just to kind of keep it balanced, and then we try to rotate in a media personality, maybe every third year or so. This year is the Republicans’ turn and so Speaker of the House David Osborne has been chosen as the emcee.”
