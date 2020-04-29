Mother credits son’s success with early autism diagnosis

MURRAY – As Grant Dillard prepares to graduate from Murray State University, his mother says she is extremely grateful to a Murray pediatrician for making his academic success possible by pointing the way to an early autism diagnosis.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and although Grant’s final semester at Murray State was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, he is scheduled to graduate next month with a bachelor of science degree in journalism. His mother, Laura Dillard, a resident of Clinton, said she first met Primary Care Medical Center’s Dr. Joyce Hughes when she had done some observations in her office before graduating from the Murray State School of Nursing. Since most of her friends took their children to a pediatric group in Paducah, she had planned to do the same when her first child was born. After she couldn’t get through on the phone, she changed her mind because of her previous meetings with Hughes.
“(I had been) impressed with her knowledge in pediatrics, caring attitude, thorough explanations to parents and the confidence parents had to care for their children when they left her office,” Dillard said. “Little did I know, that single decision would change the life of my youngest son.”
Laura said Grant is the youngest of three children, and they have all been Hughes’ patients over a 27-year period. She said she was grateful to Hughes for recognizing the need for Grant to see a specialist as he approached his second birthday because many children with autism aren’t diagnosed until much later. When this happens, it is especially difficult for the child to make up for lost time and to reach developmental milestones, Laura said.
“When Grant was not meeting some of his developmental milestones at our well child visits, Dr. Joyce immediately referred us for initial testing and assessments,” Dillard said. “After six months of therapy with First Steps (a statewide early intervention program) and little progress, Dr. Joyce referred us to the Child Development Center in Louisville, where he was diagnosed with autism just a few days before his second birthday. Within three months of his diagnosis, we had an in-home ABA (applied behavior analysis) with six therapists, developmental preschool and the continuation of speech and occupational therapy.
“This became our new life for the next four years. I joined support groups where I quickly learned that no other family in western Kentucky had gotten their diagnosis as early as 2 years old. Most were 5, 6, 7 and older, where the prompt for testing came from the schools. Parents were upset that they had repeatedly asked their pediatrician, ‘Why isn’t he/she talking?’ and the answer they were given was, “They will talk when they get ready,’ or ‘They have older siblings to talk for them’ (as Grant also had). I was devastated for these families that they had missed the prime window of opportunity for early intervention and the best shot at success.”
Laura said it was especially important to work with ABA at a young age because in addition to giving Grant a leg up compared to kids with a later diagnosis, once a child is old enough to be enrolled in school, it’s very hard to schedule enough time to get children the therapy they need.
“When you capture them that young, the statistics show that the progress, the improvement, the strides – it’s just second to none what you can do with them (starting around 2) versus a 5, 6, 7 or 8-year-old,” she said. “He was non-verbal; he had no words. No ‘Ma-ma,’ ‘Da-da,’ ‘ball,’ ‘cup,’ nothing. And had we not interrupted his world with all this therapy and one-on-one intervention intensively, he would have progressively gotten worse.
“There was head-banging, verbal ticks, making noises and stuff like that, but because we interrupted his world – the autism in his brain – we were able to break into that. Then the more language and the more things he learned, the other behaviors diminished. They didn’t totally go away, but they diminished. You see a lot of kids with autism who have really bad behaviors, and it’s because they have no language. They’re trying to let you know something, and it’s in their head, but they don’t know how to verbalize that to you, so they have all these terrible behaviors.”
Laura said Grant worked with therapists for 30 hours a week for two to three years. When he started, Laura said she would have been satisfied if Grant had just been able to communicate his wants and needs with the family at home. Once that was achieved, she thought he could go to school. Each step along the way, he kept improving and surprising everyone, she said.
“When he was 5, would I have ever thought he would be able to go to college? Absolutely not,” she said. “Did I know when he started at Murray State that he would be successful and be able to stay? No, I did not. But that early intervention taught him how to learn.”
People with autism have difficulty processing social cues, and a big part of therapy has dealt with teaching Grant how to navigate those cues, Laura said. Now Grant is about to be an honor graduate. Laura noted the irony that someone who was non-verbal at 3 turned out to be a gifted writer. He was a staff writer for the Murray State News each of his four years in college and worked as an intern last year for the Paducah-based Bristol Broadcasting, she said.
After all this time, Laura said she is greatly disappointed that the pandemic has forced graduation ceremonies to be delayed until December, but they now look forward to that time.
“His journey has been hard, very hard, sometimes more than I could bear as a mom,” she said. “He sat on the sidelines watching his friends and classmates hear their names called repeatedly for awards and achievements year after year. May 9 was going to be his day – the day he had worked toward all his life, hearing his name called in front of thousands as he walked across the stage in cap, gown, honor cord and a sense of accomplishment for every minute of hard work he had done the past 22 years.”
Hughes said she was proud of all that Grant had achieved and admired Laura for being such a strong advocate for his education.
“I think that Grant is a wonderful example for other parents that deal with children with autism or other extra issues to have to work through as they go through their education and achieve,” Hughes said. “He is a good example for others and he helps them to know you can overcome challenges, you can succeed even if you have to work harder. He’s done that; he’s had to work extra hard, harder than maybe someone else, and he’s been successful. I think that’s a tribute to him, to his family that has been there to support him and all the work they’ve done to help him and be there for him.”
Hughes added that parents should feel encouraged that ongoing research is resulting in new therapies and treatments for children with autism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.