MURRAY — The landscape was covered in snow Tuesday in many parts of the country, including Murray and Calloway County.
A cold front passing through the area Monday featured some precipitation that wound up being around 1.25 inches in Murray, with higher totals in other parts of the county. Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said this was the third earliest snowfall on record in Calloway County.
“Our total snowfall for Murray was 1.25 inches; it might have been a tad bit more out in the county,” he said. “It was the third earliest snowfall we ever had as well.”
Holland said that the low temperature Tuesday morning was 15 degrees, with a windchill of 2 degrees. Holland said those lows would likely make another appearance Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but that windchill values will be less frigid.
He also said that highs today will be much higher than Tuesday.
“Really after (this) morning, things will really improve over the next few days,” Holland said. “We will be back into the 40s for highs starting today. We will be back into the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday, and probably by about Sunday, we will be pushing 50 degrees.”
Holland said he did not see any more big cold fronts or snow chances coming this way in the next seven to 10 days. He said this would likely be the last snow the county would see before Thanksgiving.
“The chance of more snow before Thanksgiving is pretty slim,” he said. “We will probably start talking about having more chances between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but the next couple of weeks we are going to go back into more of a typical pattern.”
Holland said that the recent cold front the county experienced was very rare for this time of year.
“That was more like a January of February cold front,” Holland said.
