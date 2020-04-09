BENTON – A Dexter man died Monday after hitting a deer with a motorcycle and being struck by two vehicles, while the Murray woman who was his passenger was seriously injured.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the 41 mile marker on the northbound side of Interstate 69 in Marshall County at approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday night. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the scene and requested Kentucky State Police conduct the investigation.
Police said the initial investigation showed that William L. Nelson, 35 of Dexter, was operating an orange 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, heading north on Interstate 69 near the 41 mile marker. Nelson and a passenger, Asia D. Sledd, 22, of Murray, struck a deer and both were ejected from the motorcycle. Nelson landed in the right lane of the northbound side while Sledd landed on the shoulder of the roadway. Due to the time of night and lack of highway lighting, a gray 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Kermit Peck, 25, of Camden, Tennessee, struck Nelson.
After an unknown amount of time, a silver 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Michael L. Martin, 67, of Gilbertsville, struck Nelson as well. Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner. The coroner has requested a toxicology for Nelson.
Sledd was transported from the scene to Marshall County Hospital by EMS and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Neither Peck nor Martin were injured during the collision. Nelson was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, while Sledd was not, KSP said.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 69 were closed for approximately five hours in order for troopers to conduct a collision reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing by Sgt. James Phelps. Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Marshall County EMS.
