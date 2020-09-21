MURRAY – Around 100 motorcycle riders turned out Saturday for the fifth and final Shanna Litchfield Memorial Ride.
Litchfield loved motorcycles and died at the age of 38 in March 2015 from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle accident after a car pulled out in front of her and her husband, Jeremiah, on KY 80 as they approached the intersection of KY 299 (Kirksey Road), just north of Stella. Jeremiah was also injured, but survived, according to Ledger & Times archives. Shanna’s sister, Deidre Wilford, organized the first memorial ride the following year to pay tribute to her sister and to call attention to the problem of automobile drivers not paying enough attention to the motorcycle riders with whom they share the road.
Wilford said she sold plates of sandwiches, potato salad and baked beans to raise money for Shanna’s grandchildren. She said Bill and Angie Nelms – the owners of the Dew Drop In Grocery in Buchanan, Tennessee – donated two Boston butts, and Locals Bar & Grill in Springville, Tennessee donated Philly sandwiches.
The large group of riders met at Pocket’s Shell gas station on North 12th Street in Murray late Saturday morning and drove on KY 80 to the South Trace of Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, down through Tennessee via TN 79 and TN 232 and back to Locals.
Wilford said putting together the ride each year was a lot of work and could be pretty expensive, but she said that wasn’t really the reason this was the final year. She said five years just seemed like a good run and a good time to stop, especially considering how busy her life is. She added that she appreciated the participation of all the bikers over the years and their efforts to honor her sister and build awareness of the need for motorcycles and other vehicles to safely share the road.
“I’d like to thank everybody that helped me throughout the years and everybody that supported this,” she said.
