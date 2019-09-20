MURRAY – Murray Main Street invites family and friends to join in on the newest Murray tradition, Movies on the Square, sponsored by CFSB and David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram. The 1985 classic “Back to the Future” – directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson – will play on the big screen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Murray.
“Back to the Future is the perfect movie to show during Family Weekend at Murray State that I believe will bring back childhood memories,” said Kayla Speis, director of marketing and communications at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Occasionally, food trucks or vendors are set up for attendees to purchase food before the movies. If not, there are restaurants open on the square for people to purchase food before the movie. Games will also be set up for children to play with before the show begins.
Travelers can visit the Murray Convention and Visitor Bureau at www.tourmurray.com. The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is located in downtown Murray at 206 South Fourth St.
