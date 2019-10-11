MURRAY – Murray Main Street invites family and friends to join them tonight for a free Movies on the Square Halloween double feature presented by CFSB and David Taylor Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
Cult classic “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by “Ghostbusters” at 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to the event and are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating on the lawn.
Movies on the Square is the newest Murray tradition that is an exciting addition to Downtown Murray events.
“Murray Main Street’s goal is to preserve the community, not just through historic preservation, but to get people downtown to play, live and eat,” Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “The movies are a really good way to provide a family-friendly option for people to be in our downtown and celebrate its history.”
In addition to the movies, there will be free s’mores, pumpkin painting, and small games for families and children.
For more information on this and future Murray events, please visit the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 206 S. Fourth Street or online at tourmurray.com.
