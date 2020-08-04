MURRAY — Murray police say that a two-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to a hospital.
In a news release Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at 4:01 p.m. to the intersection of North 12th Street and KY 121. He said that, upon arrival, officers spoke with Joe Thweatt, 63, of Almo, who said he was traveling south on 12th Street and going through the intersection with KY 121.
Wiggins said that Thweatt told officers that a vehicle that was headed north turned left in front of his vehicle, causing the two vehicles to strike each other in the intersection.
Officers also spoke with Darlene Manning, 57, of Murray, and Wiggins reported that she said she was traveling north on 12th Street and had turned left in front of Thweatt’s vehicle.
Wiggins said that a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Manning to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.