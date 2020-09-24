MURRAY — Murray police say a collision involving a school bus Thursday morning resulted in one person being taken to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an injury collision involving a school bus on Diuguid Drive.
Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers spoke with Hailey Michels, 22, of Murray, who said she was traveling east on Diuguid and did not see that a school bus was stopped and struck the bus.
Officers also spoke with Jada Moore, 44, of Murray, who said that she was stopped and that a vehicle struck her in the rear.
Wiggins said that Michels was taken to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service for treatment of what were described as possible injuries. MPD was assisted on the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
