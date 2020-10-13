MURRAY — Murray police say a report of shoplifting Sunday led to the arrests of four individuals on a variety of charges, ranging from drug offenses to being a fugitive from justice.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at 9:12 Sunday night to the Murray Walmart Supercenter on North 12th Street in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Before officers arrived, Wiggins said the subjects of the complaint left the store in a vehicle.
He said officers soon located the suspects’ vehicle and found four occupants. During the investigation of the original complaint, Wiggins said officers learned that all four occupants had warrants for their arrests. In addition to the warrants, he added that two of the individuals faced new charges based from the officers’ investigation at the scene.
Kelly Morton, 41, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 from a Calloway County arrest warrant and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Miranda Ransel, 39, of Buchanan, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on a felony warrant out of Tennessee, as well as possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teara Dunn, 25, of Almo, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping in the first degree from a Calloway County Arrest Warrant.
Charlie Ferguson, 62, of New Concord, was charged with being a fugitive from justice for a felony warrant out of Tennessee.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.