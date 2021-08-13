MURRAY — The Murray Police Department announced on Thursday that it will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints over the next few weeks.
“These checkpoints will be at designated areas on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes,” MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said in a news release. “During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.”
Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations. These roadway locations include, but are not limited to:
-South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Murray City Limits.
-Main Street between 8th Street and 9th Street
-Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser.
-Glendale Road between 9th Street and 12th Street
-Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City Limits.
-Chestnut at the intersection with 8th Street
-U.S. 641 at Diuguid Drive
-Doran at Holiday Drive
-North 16th Street at the intersection with Olive Street
-Highway 94 at the intersection of Doran Road
-4th Street between Sycamore St. and Murray City Limits south
-Olive Street between 6th and 12th streets.
-North 16th Street between KY 121 and Diuguid Drive
-Bailey Road and KY 121
“Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and wellbeing of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety,” Wiggins said.
