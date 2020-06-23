MURRAY — The Murray Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints over the next few weeks.
MPD Public Information officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said these checkpoints will be at designated areas on highways where statistics have shown an elevated number of vehicle crashes. During the checkpoints, officers will enforce laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations. These roadway include, but are not limited to:
-South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Murray city limits.
-Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets.
-Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive.
-Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th streets.
-Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray city limits.
-Chestnut Street at the intersection with Eighth Street
-U.S. 641 North (North 12th Street) at Diuguid Drive.
-Doran at Holiday Drive
-North 16th Street at the intersection with Olive Street.
-KY 94 at the intersection of Doran Road.
-South Fourth Street between Sycamore Street and Murray city limits south.
-Olive Street between Sixth and 12th streets.
-North 16th Street between KY 121 and Diuguid Drive.
-Bailey Road and KY 121.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and wellbeing of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community, Wiggins said. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety.
