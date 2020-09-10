MURRAY — Murray police say a call Tuesday in which officers engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit eventually resulted in a forgery operation being discovered.
In a news release Wednesday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday to a local hotel in reference to alleged suspicious activity. Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers located Devin Pucket, 27, of Cadiz, and Donnie Thomas, 31, of Hopkinsville, sitting in a truck.
Wiggins said Pucket attempted to flee the scene on foot, then returned to the truck and attempted to flee in the vehicle. MPD officers were able to stop the truck, he said, adding that a check found that the truck had been reported stolen from another community.
While still at the scene, Wiggins said officers also spoke with Kelly Willis, 31, of Ashland. The conversations officers had with the suspects resulted in the following charges, he said:
• Pucket: Failure to appear for a warrant out of Christian County.
• Thomas: Receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• Willis: Probation violation.
Wiggins also said that, while investigating the case, MPD detectives found items related to forgery of credit cards with these individuals. More charges are expected and the case is still under investigation. MPD was assisted by the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole.
MPD said that any information on this or any other crimes can be left an anonymous tip by contacting the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
