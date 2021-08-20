From the Murray Police Department:

The Murray Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person. 

Susie Len Miller is a 70 year old black female that is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds; she has black hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweater. 

She was last seen around noon today near the Murray Calloway County Hospital driving a 2007 silver Chevrolet Uplander with a Kentucky license plate of 025ZTM. 

Mrs. Miller has been diagnosed with dementia.  If you locate her, please contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.  