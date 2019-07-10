MURRAY —The Murray Police Department invites the public to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafe to join officers for the next “Coffee with a Cop” event.
“We will be at Murray-Calloway County Hospital on Friday, starting at 7 a.m.,” said MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt. “We will gladly stay a couple of hours if people are still there to talk with.
“If you haven’t had an opportunity to join us for a Coffee with a Cop, we hope you can come visit with us Friday morning. It is a great time for us to talk with everyone and discover mutual goals for our community.”
This activity emphasizes the concept of “community policing,” which is where law enforcement officers make an extra strong effort to get to know the people they serve and protect.
Shutt has said in past “Coffee with a Cop” gatherings that MPD officers both meet people for the first time or listen to hard questions about issues that may lead to investigations later.
For more information, contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.