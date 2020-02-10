MURRAY — The Murray Police Department invites the public to Murray Donuts on North 12th Street to join officers for the next “Coffee with a Cop” event.
“Officers from our department will be at Murray Donuts on Feb. 28 starting at 7 a.m.,” said MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins. “Please come out to talk to us.”
“It is always a great time for us to engage with members of our community and learn about what is important to you and answer any questions you have for us.”
This activity emphasizes the concept of “community policing,” which is where law enforcement officers make an extra strong effort to get to know the people they serve and protect.
Past “Coffee with a Cop” gatherings have had MPD officers both meeting people for the first time or they have listened to hard questions about issues that sometimes have led to investigations later.
For more information, contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
