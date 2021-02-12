MURRAY — Murray police said Thursday that a Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred earlier this week.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD began its investigation immediately after receiving reports from three businesses on 12th Street, saying they had been burglarized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Those businesses were identified in a Ledger & Times story as The Place, Mi Pueblo and Max’s 641 Towing and Service, all on South 12th Street.
Then, later on Tuesday, Wiggins said MPD received another report of a break-in, this time at a residence and that it appeared the residential burglary was related to the business burglaries.
Wiggins said that, on Wednesday, MPD detectives continued to investigate the cases and, through that investigation, obtained an arrest warrant for James Ahmed, 35, of Joelton. Tennessee, for three counts of burglary in the third degree. He said that, having knowledge of Ahmed’s location, MPD detectives contacted the Paducah Police Department for assistance in finding Ahmed.
Wiggins said Paducah officers were able to serve that warrant and he was taken to the McCracken County Jail in Paducah.
In addition, Wiggins said MPD detectives obtained a second warrant for Ahmed for burglary in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500 in reference to the reported residential burglary in Murray. Ahmed remains in the McCracken jail.
Wiggins said MPD was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department and PPD. He also said that MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
