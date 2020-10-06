MURRAY — Murray police said Monday that made an arrest in a drug trafficking case.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers were summoned at about 3:02 p.m. Sunday to the area of North Eighth and Olive streets in reference to a suspicious individual.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers made contact with a man identified as Robert Babb, 44, of Murray at that location. While speaking with Babb, Wiggins said officers located a large amount of cash and methamphetamine, as well as multiple types of other controlled substances on his person.
Babb was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree. Babb was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
