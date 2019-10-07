MURRAY — Murray police say that officers responding to a report of someone passed out in a vehicle while at the wheel of a parked vehicle Thursday resulted in charges for that individual.
In a news release over the weekend, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brand Shutt said MPD received the call at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday advising of someone being passed out at the wheel of a vehicle parked at a business on North 12th Street. Officers Tyler Coursey and Kenny Jenkins both responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, Shutt said officers located Chad Hughes, 36, of Hazel, who they said was asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicles. Shutt also said that the officers reported that the doors to the vehicle were open when they discovered Hughes.
Eventually, Shutt the officers were able to awaken Hughes and began speaking to him. That is when Shutt said the officers determined there was reason to believe that he was possibly under the influence of an illegal substance.
Soon, MPD Officer Anna Wicker and K9 unit Tiko were called and responded to the scene. Shutt said Tiko conducted an open air sniff and alerted on the vehicle, indicating that a substance of some kind was present in the vicinity of the vehicle.
Shutt said that a search of the vehicle was then conducted and officers found various pills, along with methamphetamine.
Hughes was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, as well as possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Hughes was then taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.