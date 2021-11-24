MURRAY – Like the rest of the country, Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles was shocked and saddened by the news that a man had caused several fatalities and many more injuries while driving an SUV through a Christmas parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin. As the head of the agency responsible for traffic control and security for Murray’s Christmas parade, the tragedy hits particularly close to home, and Liles said his officers will do everything in their power next weekend to prevent anything like that from happening here.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. was arrested by Waukesha police Sunday and is expected to face several counts of first-degree homicide, as well as other charges. He is accused of driving through the town’s Christmas parade, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and almost 50 people being injured.
“It’s always a tragedy to see something like that happen,” Liles said of the incident. “Everyone is there trying to enjoy the festivities, and then for a tragedy like that to happen and to have the loss of life for those families (is incredibly sad). Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that lost their loved ones. It’s unfortunate that things like that happen in any city. Although it’s not in Murray, it affects us anywhere in the country.”
Liles said the incident in Wisconsin does not change the Murray Police Department’s operations for when the Rotary Club of Murray will host the annual Christmas parade next Saturday, Dec. 4. He said the public’s safety and the safety of MPD’s officers is always paramount and will continue to be so.
“We always make sure safety comes first – that includes everyone (watching the parade) and our officers also,” Liles said. “We always have our plan together when we go out to any type of event like that. We always have a great plan in place and it’s been effective so far, so we’re not planning on changing anything. We always have the manpower we think we need to make sure everyone is safe. We just want to let the citizens know that we are prepared to continue to make sure everyone is safe during this time.”
MPD always has patrol officers at the parade barricades, which are set up on all the streets surrounding the route. Liles said the City of Murray Street Department does a great job putting up barricades and signs to keep any unauthorized vehicles well away from the parade route, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel also provide a considerable amount of assistance and put up detour signs at various locations surrounding the route.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office does not assist with parades in the city, but Sheriff Nicky Knight said MPD does a great job with security. Although it isn’t possible to have a contingency plan for every possible disaster, Knight complimented MPD’s efforts with past parades.
“I really don’t know many details about what happened in Wisconsin, but I know that at Murray’s parades, not only do they have the barricades set up, but they have an officer at, to my knowledge, every intersection,” Knight said.
While Knight admitted that no amount of law enforcement officers could stop everything bad from happening in every situation, he did wonder if any officers saw the SUV barreling toward the Waukesha parade, and if so, why seemingly no one was able to radio ahead and warn officers along the parade route.
“I don’t know enough about what happened to call the shots, and it’s kind of like Monday morning quarterbacking, but that is what went though my mind,” Knight said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.