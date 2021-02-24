MURRAY — Murray police said that one person received injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 11:40 a.m. to a report of an injury collision involving a pedestrian on South Ninth Street near the intersection of Poplar Street.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Ashlee Whitley, 23, of Murray, who said she was traveling south on Ninth near Poplar. This is where she said the side of her vehicle struck a person who was attempting to cross the street at the time.
Officers also spoke with Gil Hopson, 67, of Murray, who said he was crossing South Ninth and walked into the driver’s side of the vehicle as it was passing him. A unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Hopson to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries.
