MURRAY — The Murray Police Department will be hosting its annual Community Night event Tuesday at Chestnut Park in Murray.
The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and will feature many of the staples familiar to the annual event.
“The goal for Community Night is just to have an evening where families, children and adults, can come out to the park and just enjoy a nice night out and see a lot of the local first responders on a more personal basis,” said Sgt. Brant Shutt with MPD. “Air-Evac will come in and we will have some inflatables set up. There will be several different groups and agencies out there that will have tables and different activities set up, so people might see something they didn’t know the community had to offer.”
First responders will include the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Murray State University Police Department and the National Guard. There will also be several tables with information and activities from local organizations and groups within the area.
Admission is free for Community Night, and there is no charge for any activities during the evening.
