MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said an Almo woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.
According to a news release, MPD officers responded at 2:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision on North 12th Street at the traffic light near Walmart. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Karl Smith, 63, of Murray, who stated that he was traveling east and thought he had a green light. Smith said he continued through the intersection and was struck by another vehicle. Betty Higgins, 82, of Almo, told police she was traveling north on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled out in front of her and she struck the vehicle.
Higgins was transported by EMS to the MCCH emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
