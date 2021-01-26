MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday it found no evidence of any gunshots fired at Murray High School after officers investigated a report to that effect.
According to Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, MPD’s public information officer, MPD received a report at 8:54 a.m. Monday of someone hearing a gunshot at the school. MPD officers responded to the scene, along with officers and deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Murray State University Police Department. After the campus was locked down and the agencies conducted a thorough search, a press conference was held in the school’s media center to brief the public on what the investigation had uncovered so far.
“While clearing the buildings, no evidence of a gunshot was found,” Wiggins said. “All students and staff are safe. The investigation is going on at this time. We will attempt to give more details as the investigation continues.”
“Upon receiving notification this morning that Murray Police had responded to a threat, our high school went on immediate lockdown,” said Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons. “Then the investigation continued, and as stated previously, (any kind of threat) has not been confirmed at this time.”
Samons was asked about the procedures that went into effect when the school was locked down.
“Several law (enforcement) agencies arrived on campus … they searched our classrooms, buildings and surrounding buildings on campus,” he said. “At roughly 10 a.m., we had the buildings cleared.”
Samons said the lockdown lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes, and he described how a lockdown works according to the district’s protocols.
“The classrooms are locked and students are asked to go into the corners of the room and stay in lockdown until they receive further notice from the administration,” he said, later adding, “We do our safety drills all year long, and we take any threat seriously when it comes to the safety of our students and staff.”
Samons said he was pleased by how everything went once the lockdown was in effect, later adding that the police response time was “within minutes” of the initial call.
“I’m very proud of what our staff was able to do, and I’m very proud of the local law enforcement and their quick response,” he said. “I feel they had the situation under hand immediately.”
Wiggins said the lockdown lasted as long as it did because of the thorough process involved in clearing a building.
“Every room in the building and any buildings on campus, every single room was checked by law enforcement thoroughly, so that’s why it’s a bit of a time-consuming process, making sure the entire building is safe,” he said. “Every room, every closet was searched.”
When asked if officers had checked any vehicles in the parking lot, Wiggins said, “(We searched) the entirety of campus, just to check to make sure there was no one they were not expecting, nothing was surprising and everything was safe for everyone.”
Samons said that to his understanding, no one at the high school heard shots fired. He said no one had been arrested or charged in relation to the call, and added that to his knowledge, no one had been taken in by police for questioning. Samons said that regardless of whether or not a real threat was ever present, the person or persons who might have made a false emergency call should face consequences.
“If the individuals are found that made these calls, I will make sure they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Samons said.
Samons said Commonwealth’s attorneys had come to the scene to evaluate the situation and offer any assistance they could give. He said that with the third anniversary of the fatal Marshall County High School shooting having just passed on Saturday, teachers and administrators had a much worse case scenario on their minds as they responded to the possible threat.
“Our first priority is the safety of our students and staff, and of course, Marshall County weighs heavy on our hearts,” Samons said.
The MCHS shooting occurred on Jan. 23, 2018, and Gabriel Parker was later convicted for the murder of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, who were both 15 years old at the time of their deaths. In June, Parker – who was also 15 at the time of the shooting and is now 18 – received two life sentences with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
Samons said that after law enforcement finished checking the building and issued the all-clear, students were allowed to leave early if they chose to do so, and parents were asked to call the school if they planned to pick them up. He said classes at MISD schools would continue as normal for the remainder of the week, and counselors would be on hand for the next few days so staff and students could consult with them if they feel the need.
Wiggins said MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crime and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500, he said.
