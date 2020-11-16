MURRAY — Murray police say a two-vehicle collision Friday morning resulted in one person going to a hospital.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at 7 a.m. to the intersection of 12th and Main streets in reference to an injury collision.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke to Shane Murphy, 49, of Thompsonville, Illinois, who stated that he was operating a vehicle and was involved in a collision, but he was unsure as to what happened to cause it. Officers also spoke to David Smart, 51, of Murray, who said that he was driving east on Main and started to make a left turn onto North 12th. Wiggins said Smart said that a vehicle was headed south on 12th, went through a red light at the intersection and struck his vehicle.
Wiggins said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Murphy to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. No other information was available. MPD was assisted by the ambulance service at the scene.
