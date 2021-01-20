MURRAY — The Murray Police Department released details Tuesday of a fatal wreck that occurred Monday on the city’s west side.
In a news release, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers spoke with Beau Maness, 22, of Murray, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.
Wiggins said Maness reported that, as he drove the vehicle through the intersection, a vehicle that was traveling east on 94 struck his vehicle.
Wiggins said Patricia Lassiter, 73, of Dexter, was a passenger of the vehicle that was traveling east on 94 that was approaching Robertson Road and told officers that a vehicle pulled out from Robertson and struck the vehicle in which she was riding. Lassiter, a juvenile passenger in Lassiter’s vehicle and Maness were all taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
The operator of the vehicle that was traveling east on 94, Jerry Lassiter, 73, also of Dexter, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Wiggins said.
The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours as an accident reconstruction team assessed the scene.
MPD was assisted by the Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Office of Emergency Management, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
