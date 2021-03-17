MURRAY — Murray police released details Wednesday about a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at a residence near the Murray State University campus.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at about 7:36 a.m. to a residence on Chestnut Street after receiving a report of shots fired.
Wiggins said that, upon arrival, officers located a juvenile and two adults who all appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.
Wiggins did not identify the juvenile. He did identify a female who was found at the scene as Katherine Bryan, 46, of Murray. He said units of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took both the juvenile and Bryan to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Wiggins said that the juvenile and Bryan were soon flown by a helicopter from Air Evac Life Team to another medical facility. He said that Bryan was later pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries.
There was no further word on the condition of the juvenile.
Wiggins said that Anthony Amoroso, 31, of Murray, was pronounced deceased on scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
Wiggins then gave a description of how investigators believe the incident progressed.
“Through investigation, we have learned that Mr. Amoroso shot his girlfriend, Ms. Bryan, and the juvenile before shooting himself,” Wiggins said.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Fire Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Coroner’s Office, Air Evac Life Team, Calloway County Animal Control, and the City of Murray Street Department.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
