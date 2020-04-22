MURRAY — The Murray Police Department said Tuesday that it is conducting a death investigation into the discovery of a deceased body at a local business.
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins would not give details other than the body was discovered inside a vehicle in the parking lot of JCPenney on North 12th Street and foul play was not suspected. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland did confirm that his office was also involved in the case Tuesday afternoon.
