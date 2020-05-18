MURRAY — Murray police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on the city’s north side.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive. Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers located an individual who had been shot.
Wiggins said that a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took the victim, identified as a male, to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he later died. Wiggins said the victim’s name was not being released at this time.
Wiggins said Sunday that MPD detectives were investigating the shooting and that no further information could be released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.