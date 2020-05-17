The Murray Police Department is investigating a Saturday night  shooting as a possible homocide.

MPD said that around 11:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an individual who had been shot. The individual was transported by EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he later died. 

“Detectives are currently investigating the shooting; at this time no further information can be released as the investigation is ongoing,” a news release said. 

If you have any information about this incident, MPD requests that you call them at 270-753-1621. The department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags

Recommended for you