The Murray Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting as a possible homocide.
MPD said that around 11:42 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an individual who had been shot. The individual was transported by EMS to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he later died.
“Detectives are currently investigating the shooting; at this time no further information can be released as the investigation is ongoing,” a news release said.
If you have any information about this incident, MPD requests that you call them at 270-753-1621. The department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
