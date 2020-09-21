MURRAY – A Murray bicyclist was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, police said.
In a news release, the Murray Police Department said it responded at 8:06 a.m. Thursday to an injury collision on Lowe’s Drive. Officers spoke with Alfred Lynn, 67, of Sedalia, who said he was turning west onto Lowe’s Drive from a parking lot. Lynn that said as he was turning onto Lowe’s Drive, he struck a bicycle that was traveling west on Lowe’s Drive.
Officers also spoke with Timothy Wilson, 49, of Murray, who was riding the bicycle. Wilson said he was traveling west on Lowe’s Drive when a vehicle struck his bicycle. He was transported to the MCCH emergency room by EMS for treatment of possible injuries. The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
