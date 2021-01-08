MURRAY – The Murray Police Department says no one was injured after two bullets were apparently fired into a residence late Thursday night.
A news release said MPD responded to a report of shots fired on Farmer Avenue on at approximately 11:31 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two bullets had struck a residence. Officers searched the area, and no individuals were injured as a result of the shooting. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
