MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Wednesday that it is currently investigating several cases involving thefts from vehicles.
According to a news release, the majority of the cases are on the north side of town around Vintage Hill and Opportunity Drive. Most of the incidents have involved cars being left unlocked. Anyone who has seen anything suspicious or has any information concerning these thefts, is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
“We would like to remind everyone to please lock your car doors, remove any valuables from your vehicle, and maintain a list of serial numbers for your property,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.