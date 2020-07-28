MURRAY –The Murray Police Department is currently investigating several vehicle break-ins, police said Monday.
MPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded to the Murray-Calloway County Central Park around 6 p.m. Sunday in reference to vehicle break-ins. Officers took reports of three different vehicles that had windows broken out and some contents from inside the vehicles were stolen, Wiggins said.
The case is currently being investigated, and Wiggins said he might be able to release more information later in the week depending on how far the investigation goes.
