MURRAY – The Murray Police Department says it is investigating an altercation that occurred Saturday during a 24-hour protest of the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square.
Protestors say Sandy Forrest, a Murray resident and member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1834, used a garden hose late Saturday morning to spray the sidewalk chalk drawings they had made near the monument and eventually began spraying several protesters. On Sunday, Forrest confirmed to the Murray Ledger & Times that he had been spraying the sidewalk, but said he had not meant to spray any of the protestors.
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said Sunday he could not currently release any information on the incident because it is under investigation.
“At this time, we aren’t releasing anything about that incident as it is still under investigation,” Wiggins said through text message. “We hope to have something maybe mid-week.”
On July 15, the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted to leave the monument, which includes a statue in the likeness of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, on the courthouse lawn. Protests followed at the statue several days in a row, but there hadn’t been any large protests there in several weeks. Organizers said the weekend protest was planned to coincide with the return of Murray State University students to campus and was planned for 24 hours – from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Linda Arakelyan of Murray said Sunday that she and other protesters had put in a lot of effort to use chalk to write the names of black Americans who had been recently killed by police, as well as slogans supporting Black Lives Matter and encouraging the removal of the statue. She said the artwork did not contain anything offensive or derogatory, and police told them they were allowed to use chalk on the sidewalk. She said that around 11 a.m. Saturday, Forrester started moving down the sidewalk spraying the chalk as he moved closer to the group of protesters.
“He came with a hose and was spraying the sidewalk, and as I saw him approaching, I went and sat on part of the chalk that I wanted to preserve and I placed two water bottle packages on part of it as well,” Arakelyan said. “Then as he approached, he continued spraying and while he was trying to spray the chalk from underneath me, he started spraying me too.
“At one point, I stood up and he was no longer spraying the sidewalk, because he had already, at that point, sprayed all the chalk off the sidewalk, and he started aiming it at me at my face and got water all in my eyes, on my hair, all over my body. I put my hands up to try to block it multiple times, and there were people behind me holding their signs and he was trying to spray them, so I was trying to block it with my hands just to create less of a mess from all the water he was spraying everywhere.”
Arakelyan said fellow protesters Emily Evans and Katie Trzepacz, both of Murray, were also sprayed behind her. She said that since her eyes were half closed during most of the encounter, her memory was a little “foggy,” but she thought Forrest stopped spraying after police approached him.
“I think it was maybe his intention in the beginning to just spray off the chalk, but maybe his emotions got ahold of him,” she said. “Because at one point, I was standing up and the hose was facing my face, which was not toward the ground; it was directly at me.”
Forrest said Sunday that he had never intended to spray any protesters, but also said he now wishes he had kept his distance from them.
“I wasn’t spraying the protesters,” Forrest said. “There was sidewalk chalk, and the chalk was getting onto the veterans bricks at the northwest corner of the courthouse, and I took a garden hose and … I got that cleaned off and then I thought, ‘Well, they’re going to tromp onto it again,’ so I started going up through the sidewalk and cleaning off the sidewalk. I got carried away, and I went on to the east side of the court square and started spraying.
“One of the girls (later identified as Arakelyan) got down and sat down on some of the writing and put some cases of water on some of it, and I got up to it and I moved the water (package). I didn’t spray on her. I was spraying around her and under her, and she put her hand out and it splattered on both of us and I had both hands on the hose because the hose was leaking real bad where the nozzle screws onto the hose.
“I was getting as wet as anybody and the hose had reached the (full) length and couldn’t go any farther, so I was trying to spray off the brick in front of the statue, and (the protesters) were jumping around. Of course, (Arakelyan) was putting her hand up and it was spraying both of us. I was trying to spray around her and under her, but I didn’t try to spray any one person at any time.”
Forrest said that after the incident, he had to give an affidavit to police, and he was told the county attorney would be reviewing a video that was taken of the incident by one of the protesters. He said that since the video was posted and shared on Facebook, he has been called a racist by commenters and received a phone call at his house calling him a “(expletive) racist who didn’t deserve to live.”
Forrest said he regretted getting close enough to the protesters to get them wet and now wishes he had turned around when he finished getting the majority of the chalk off the sidewalk. He said he also wished he had gotten a chance to apologize to the protesters, but after he was interviewed by police, officers told him he probably shouldn’t approach them again.
“I wish I would have just stopped at the veterans’ bricks,” Forrest said. “That’s what I probably should have done.”
Another protester, Kristen Farley, said that before the incident occurred, a woman – whose name she did not learn – identified herself as working at the courthouse and approached protesters about chalk getting on the veterans’ memorial bricks.
“She told us that the chalk was getting on the veterans’ memorial (bricks), and I don’t want that to happen – my grandfather’s name is over there,” Farley said. “People’s shoes were (apparently spreading the chalk); people were walking on the chalk and then walking on the veterans’ memorial, so we went over there and we poured water on it and cleaned it up. But that wasn’t good enough, apparently.”
Forrest said that while he supports keeping the monument where it is, he recognizes the right for people opposed to the monument to protest its presence and supports that right. Since the ongoing protests started at the beginning of June, he said he had attended the protests mostly to make sure the statue was not vandalized. He said that on several occasions – when tensions have risen between both sides and protesters have begun shouting at one another – he has stood between the different parties to try to calm them down and keep things from getting physical. Two hours into Friday night’s protest, the Ledger & Times observed Forrest pull back a man who had been shouting at the protesters and tell him they had a constitutional right to express their views. He told them they were only there to keep the monument from being defaced.
Ryan Ackermann, a Murray State University student from Louisville who is secretary for the Murray State College Democrats, said Friday night that the 24-hour protest was timed with move-in weekend. He said he knew of many fellow students who had been away from Murray since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled half the spring semester and hadn’t been able to attend past protests, but had been following them closely through the news and social media. He said the protest was organized by the College Democrats and the Sunrise Movement, an primarily environmentalist group that also is passionate about racial justice.
“We have one-hour shifts that people could have signed up for, and a lot of people did, but there is, of course, a lot more people out here than just the people that signed up for it,” Ackermann said.
Mike Tinsley of Murray said he was part of a group called Murray Unite, whose members were also on the scene Friday night to make sure the Confederate monument was not damaged.
“(The Calloway County Fiscal Court) said it stays, and until they change their mind, it stays,” Tinsley said.
