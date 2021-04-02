From the Murray Police Department:
MURRAY — On Thursday, the Murray Police Department announced that we responded to a possible threat at the Murray Middle School. As a result of the investigation into that incident, it has been confirmed that the school was never in danger, and the charge of Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree will be sought against a juvenile. We would like to remind everyone that threats and threatening statements should never be made even if they are made as a joke as those statements have consequences.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
