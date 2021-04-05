MURRAY — Murray police said Friday that a juvenile has been identified as the source in an incident Thursday at Murray Middle School.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers did respond to the Murray Middle campus sometime Thursday after receiving a report of possible threat being made against the school. Wiggins said Friday that an investigation of the matter confirmed that the school was never in danger.
In addition, Wiggins said a charge of terroristic threatening in the third degree will be sought against a juvenile.
“We would like to remind everyone that threats and threatening statements should never be made, even if they are made as a joke as those statements have consequences,” Wiggins said.
MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.