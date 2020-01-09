MURRAY — The Murray Police Department says it has come into possession of a cellphone and it would like to give it back to its owner.
MPD went to Facebook on Tuesday about this issue. Details were few, but the post said that the phone was turned into MPD after being found on Bailey Road.
MPD said that anyone who may have lost a phone is welcome to contact the department at 270-753-1621. It did say that anyone coming forward about this will need to identify the make and model of the phone, along with providing a basic description, phone number and security code to unlock the phone.
“We hope to get the phone back to its owner!” the post said.
