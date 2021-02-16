MURRAY — Murray police say an Alabama man is facing charges after a report of shots fired was received over the weekend.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Center Drive in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers located a residence that they said had several bullet holes. However, no one was reported as having been struck inside.
Wiggins said that, through investigation, detectives charged Glenn Adams, 20, of Orrville, Alabama, with wanton endangerment in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. Adams was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
