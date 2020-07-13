MURRAY — Murray police say an arrest was made earlier this week after an alleged road rage incident in the city.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD officers were notified at 6:52 p.m. Monday that a road rage incident was reported in which a firearm was allegedly brandished.
Wiggins said officers soon made a traffic stop on a red Dodge pickup truck whose driver was identified as Dustin Guidry, 20, of Murray. During the investigation, Wiggins said officers located a firearm, in the vehicle, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Wiggins said that, as a result of the investigation, Guidry was charged with menacing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The jail website did not list Guidry as an inmate Sunday.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
