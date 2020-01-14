MURRAY — Murray police said Monday that they made an arrest in an attempted robbery that was reported Friday morning.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said that MPD responded to a report of an attempted robbery at 10 a.m. Friday that had occurred in the parking lot of a business on North 12th Street. Shutt said the reported victims were inside their vehicle when a subject entered their vehicle by way of a back side door. The subject reportedly pulled a handgun and demanded that they surrender “everything they’ve got.”
Shutt said one victim was able to flee from the vehicle and was able to find someone who was able to report the situation to police. He said that the subject had fled from the area before officers arrived.
At this point, the MPD investigations division was notified and assisted at the scene. During the investigation, the alleged suspect was identified as Montrell Williams, 22, of Murray. An arrest warrant was obtained for Williams and he was located that same afternoon and taken into custody. he was charged with robbery in the first degree and remains in the Calloway County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
