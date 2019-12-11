MURRAY — An arrest has been made by the Murray Police Department in a case involving identity theft.
According to a press release from the department, in October of this year, MPD began an investigation into an ongoing incident. A victim stated she had been the target of several fake messages that had been sent by text and through social media, that others claimed to be from her. This had been ongoing for approximately two years.
MPD detective Angel Clere began looking into the messages, and a search warrant was conducted for the IP addresses where the messages were sent from. This tracked Clere back to who was making posts from the fake social media account.
During the investigation the MPD identified Tonya Clevidence, 46, of Benton as being the person who created the false social media account. It was also discovered that Clevidence created a spoof text number that she had used to send text messages to certain individuals to make them believe they were coming from the victim instead of herself.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Tonya Clevidence for the following charges: Theft of Identity (Class D Felony) and Harassing Communications (Class B Misdemeanor).
WPSD-TV reported that Clevidence is employed as a 911 dispatcher in Marshall County. The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
