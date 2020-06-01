MURRAY — Murray police say a Murray man is the suspect in a reported robbery that occurred Saturday night.
In a news release Sunday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded to the Marathon gas station at 801 Coldwater Road at about 9:47 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call that an armed robbery had occurred.
Upon arriving, Wiggins said officers learned that a male subject had approached the cashier and allegedly pulled a knife. The subject then had demanded money, as well as other items from the cashier, it was reported.
Wiggins said officers learned that, once the subject had received the items, he had left the station. Officers then obtained a description of the subject and began a search.
Wiggins said it was maybe an hour after officers arrived at the station that they were able to determine an identity of the suspect and it was shortly thereafter that they were locating Justin Smith, 34, of Murray and placing him under arrest.
Smith was then taken to the Calloway County Jail and charged with robbery in the first degree. MPD was assisted in the investigation by deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. According to the jail’s website, Smith remained incarcerated in the facility Sunday.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
